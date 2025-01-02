Pvolve and Jennifer Aniston Launch "Strength Redefined" Challenge to Kick Off 2025

The Six-Week Fitness Program Features New Workouts Inspired by Aniston's Personal Pvolve Routine, Focusing on Progressive Weight Training and Functional Movement

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the clinically-proven workout that pairs functional movement with cutting-edge resistance equipment, is redefining strength training with Jennifer Aniston, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, with the announcement of the "Strength Redefined" Challenge to kick off 2025 . The Challenge is modeled after Aniston's own Pvolve program and gives members unprecedented access to her routine. The six-week challenge features a unique curation of Pvolve workouts that Aniston credits for helping her to achieve the strongest version of herself.

"Thanks to my Pvolve workouts, I feel the strongest I have ever been," said Aniston.

The Challenge, running January 6 through February 17, arrives at a pivotal moment when strength training is growing in popularity, with a recent survey finding that "building muscle" was the number one fitness goal for 2024 (35.9%)*.

Members will experience four new workouts each week, guided by Aniston's hand-picked training team: Dani Coleman, Maeve McEwen, Antonietta Vicario, and Zach Morris. The programming features the brand's three signature class types: Progressive Weight Training, Strength and Sculpt, and Sculpt and Burn, making it a fully comprehensive regimen to build strong, resilient bodies that stand the test of time.

Pvolve first introduced its Progressive Weight Training Class two years ago, and it quickly rose to the top as a member favorite class both in studio and on-demand. The class blends Pvolve's signature dynamic functional movements with heavier weights to build total-body strength, increase bone density, and combat the natural muscle loss that accompanies aging.

"Adding Progressive Weight Training was exactly the push I needed as I advanced in my routine with Pvolve," said Aniston. "What makes it unique is how it blends Pvolve's signature dynamic movements and emphasis on mobility, stability, and balance with heavy weights. Since adding it to my workouts, I've watched my entire body transform, plus I love that I've built up the strength to pick up heavier weights over time."

The Strength Redefined Challenge builds upon Pvolve's foundation of creating programming that effectively supports longevity and improves health spans for its members. Pvolve's Healthy Aging Study , showed that Pvolve improves lower body strength by 19%, lower body balance and mobility by 10%, and flexibility by 21%, among other impressive outcomes.** This study was recently published in the American College of Sports Medicine's Official flagship journal and validates the strength and mobility improvements Aniston and many others have achieved through the program.

"The research is clear – muscle loss is the silent pandemic of our time—it's stealing our ability to live longer, healthier lives," says Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "The Challenge is the perfect program for people who wish to work towards reversing this trend. It will help our members unlock their full potential, build deep strength, and redefine what it means to age well."

"This Challenge was so much fun to create because it reflects what Jen and I do in our sessions together," said Dani Colemen, Pvolve's Director of Training and Jennifer Aniston's Pvolve Trainer, "Jen is so strong and has continued to get even stronger, so we are thrilled to give members a first-hand experience of how she trains. We hope this Challenge motivates the community to start the new year strong, get moving, and stay accountable."

To help Challenge participants succeed, Pvolve has partnered with leading wellness brands to offer exclusive benefits, including special offers from Trifecta Meals, Lolavie, Rosewood Las Ventanas, and WeGym. Members will also gain access to a dedicated WhatsApp community for ongoing motivation and special Live Virtual Studio events.

The Challenge is available through Pvolve's digital on-demand platform, and studio locations across the US and Canada. Registration opens January 2nd at Pvolve.com.

For more information on Pvolve, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Pvolve has a comprehensive omnichannel ecosystem, offering members a diverse fitness experience wherever they are, featuring 1,400 classes on-demand, over 40 live classes per week through their interactive two-way Live Virtual Studio, and 44+ specialized workout series targeting areas like the lower back, pelvic floor, and life changes like menopause. In addition to digital programming, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, franchises across the US and Canada, and more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

*According to a 2024 Life Time annual consumer health and wellness survey of nearly 3,000 respondents.

**12-wk clinical trial (72 women ages 40-60) conducted by University of Exeter and Pvolve comparing four 30-55 min Pvolve workouts per wk to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per wk.

SOURCE Pvolve