PVOLVE Launches "Worth It Everytime," a New Year's Campaign with Jennifer Aniston, Emphasizing Where Most Workouts Really Begin

Paired with a Headspace collaboration and a New Year's Challenge, PVOLVE reframes workout hesitation as part of building long-term strength.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE , the clinically backed workout designed to support longevity through strength, mobility, and stability training, announced today the launch of "Worth It Everytime," a New Year's campaign that brings to life the mindset behind working out and why choosing the right workout makes showing up for yourself worth it - every time. Backed by clinical research showing a 98% adherence rate among participants, PVOLVE proves that people are far more likely to stick with movement when it feels achievable, supportive, and intentional - not punishing. The campaign, in tandem with a Headspace partnership, highlights the mental moments behind every workout – the hesitation, negotiation and eventual decision to show up, and reframes them as a meaningful part of building long-term strength, consistency, and a body that feels strong, capable, and supported for years to come.

The new hero film with longtime partner Jennifer Aniston, offers an inside look at the relatable mental "back-and-forth" she experiences before diving into a workout.

Spotlighting mindset as the foundation of movement, the campaign underscores PVOLVE's commitment to helping members build strength that extends far beyond their workouts. The new hero film with longtime partner Jennifer Aniston, offers an inside look at the relatable mental "back-and-forth" she experiences before diving into a workout. "People assume I'm always motivated, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I have plenty of days where I don't want to work out at all," said Aniston. "What I've learned is that the conversation in your head is actually part of the work. You show up for yourself anyway, you move a little, and then something shifts. You feel better. That feeling is what brings me back. PVOLVE has helped me trust the process because it feels supportive, not punishing. I know I'm doing something good for my body long-term, and that makes showing up feel worth it every time."

PVOLVE is designed to build long-term strength, mobility, and stability so you can move better, longer. The method combines functional movement with patented equipment, training the body through all three planes of motion while building deeper mind-body awareness.

"The biggest shift I see — whether I'm training Jen or someone walking into PVOLVE for the first time — happens before the workout even begins," said Dani Coleman, Vice President of Training and Head Trainer at PVOLVE. "It's the negotiation in your head. My goal is to help people build both the mental and physical strength to move past that hesitation. When movement and mindset work together, something clicks. Consistency becomes natural, and a workout stops feeling like something you push through and starts feeling like something that truly supports your total-body health."

The campaign has two key components designed to strengthen the connection between mental focus and physical movement, giving PVOLVE members tools to support both throughout the New Year.

New Year's Challenge

PVOLVE's four-week challenge kicks off on January 5th, in-studio and online, focused on consistency and movement habits that support strength, mobility and longevity. Participants are encouraged to complete four workouts per week, available across all PVOLVE class types. Members who complete all 16 workouts will receive a limited-edition Everything Pouch ($36 MSRP), created exclusively for the campaign.

For more information on PVOLVE's New Year's campaign and challenge, visit https://www.pvolve.com/pages/worth-it-jen-aniston .

Through the campaign "Worth It Everytime," PVOLVE reinforces its belief that movement should support your life - not wear you down - and that the right workout makes showing up for yourself an investment that pays off today and for the long haul.

Headspace Partnership

As part of PVOLVE's holistic approach to supporting total-body health, the brand has partnered with Headspace, your everyday mental health companion, to support members in building sustainable habits across mind and body. PVOLVE members will receive 30 days of free access to the Headspace app, offering guided meditations, stress-support tools and mindset resources to complement their movement routine.

"We all experience moments of hesitation before we move; that inner negotiation is human," said Dora Kamau, Lead Mindfulness Meditation Teacher at Headspace. "What matters is having the tools to navigate that moment with intention. Through this partnership, Headspace and PVOLVE are giving people support on both sides of the equation: the mental shift that gets you started, and the movement that reminds you why it's worth it every time."

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is a clinically proven longevity workout that redefines fitness with an approach built on building long-term strength, mobility, and stability. As the first and only clinically-proven brand in the space, PVOLVE continuously sets new standards for women's health in fitness, ensuring results you can see and feel for today and for the long haul. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers to offer effective workouts that help you move better, for longer. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after falling in love with the method, calling it "transformational." Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development. For more information, visit https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com .

