Pvolve Awards 19 New Franchise Studios Amid Rapid Global Expansion

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-channel functional fitness leader, Pvolve , continues to rapidly expand its studio footprint, announcing today the awarding of nine new franchise locations. These newly awarded franchise studios join a fast-growing list, bringing the total number of new franchises awarded and currently open or in development to 19 across the U.S. and Canada. The 19 franchise studios join three corporate owned locations already open in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, meaningfully expanding the brand's accessibility to more consumers looking to experience Pvolve's signature method in person.

For those not within range of a studio, Pvolve is also available via its digital platform that streams live and on-demand classes via Pvolve.com and the Pvolve app, supporting the brand's vision to meet consumers anytime, anyplace and at any point in their fitness journey.

The company's first franchise location opened its doors in San Diego earlier this year with Carlsbad, Calif. and Victoria, British Columbia (Canada) now in pre-sale, with official openings slated for late summer and fall, respectively. Others set to open include Nashville, Tenn.; Algonquin, Ill.; Calgary, Alberta (Canada); Fort Worth, Texas; Columbia, S.C. and two studios in Bergen County, N.J. Building on these locations, the company's most recently awarded franchises include two additional studios in San Diego, Calif.; one studio each in Encinitas and Marina Del Ray, Calif.; Atlanta, Ga.; Arlington Va. and three studios in Salt Lake City, Utah. This brings the total number of Pvolve studios awarded and currently in development to 19.

Pvolve recently announced a new partnership with world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston, who joined Pvolve in June to help lead the company into its next chapter. By way of this partnership, Jen will be focusing on key areas of business growth such as product development, marketing and programming strategy. Since the announcement of Jen joining Pvolve in June, the brand has already received more than a 125% increase in franchise inquiries.

"It has been quite a year for Pvolve, one that positions us well to execute against our hybrid business model, of which franchising is a critical component," said Julie Cartwright, president of Pvolve. "Our leadership team, in collaboration with our franchise owners, are redefining what it means to build a business that you have heart for. The insurmountable level of motivation and vision that exists among our team is inspiring, to say the least. And, with Jen now on board, we're bracing ourselves for long-term, industry-defining success. I can't wait to see what the future holds."

For studios currently open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego, and soon-to-be-open studios in Carlsbad and Victoria (BC, Canada), members can experience exciting new ways to Pvolve this summer. Following on its omnichannel strategy to build out a robust and integrated offering, Pvolve is giving streaming and studio members a chance to experience the best of both worlds this July with a promotion:

Studio members can get one month of complimentary on-demand access and 20% off all equipment purchased in the studio.

Streaming members can get a complimentary in-person class and 20% off their first month of any studio membership.

This is just a glimpse into the cross-platform offers Pvolve members can expect to help them seamlessly access the signature method.

Pvolve's franchise model offers a foundation for a studio owner to lead—and succeed. Through a comprehensive end-to-end owner experience, franchisees receive hands-on support from Pvolve throughout the entire journey, from real estate and location vetting to assistance with permitting, leasing, construction design, staffing, training and beyond, ensuring studio owners have the right tools and direction for long-term studio success.

About Pvolve

Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve's Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. As recently as June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the Method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Carlsbad, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @ pvolve on Instagram.

