PVOLVE Launches The Quick Arms & Abs Workouts Jennifer Aniston Swears By

With "Jen's Express Series" and accompanying bundle, members can follow her exact 15-minute routines designed for visible definition and long-term strength.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the clinically backed workout designed to deliver aesthetic results and longevity benefits, today announced the launch of Jen's Express Series: Arms & Abs - a new on-demand collection of Jennifer Aniston's favorite quick workouts under 15 minutes. Focused on upper-body sculpting and deep core strength, the series gives members access to the efficient, repeatable routines Jen relies on to build strong, defined arms and a stable, supported core, even on her busiest days.

For years, the conversion has centered on Aniston's arms and abs. Now, it shifts from curiosity to clarity with a collection of her exact quick routines - personally curated by Jen alongside her PVOLVE trainer, Dani Coleman.

"I've learned that consistency doesn't have to mean long workouts," said Aniston. "And that finding movement you love - that makes you feel strong and energized - is everything. Even if it's just 15 minutes some days, these are the exact workouts I come back to because they work. I feel stronger now than I did years ago, and that's because I focus on consistency over extremes."

With the launch of the new Express Series, each class is intentionally designed to be 15 minutes or less - recognizing that not every day allows for a full-length workout. Whether it's fitting movement into a busy schedule or adding a targeted session to an existing routine, the series reflects Aniston's own approach: some days, 15 minutes is all you have. The collection underscores that even short, consistent sessions can deliver real, lasting results.

"At PVOLVE, we build upper-body and core strength through progressive overload, resistance ,and dynamic movement in all three planes of motion," said Dani Coleman, Aniston's personal trainer and VP of Training. "By focusing on the muscles doing the work - rather than relying on momentum- you can develop intentional strength that not only improves performance in your workouts, but also helps you look and feel your best in daily life. In this Express Series, we target the arms and the full core to provide an effective challenge and a practical way to build consistent training habits."

The series includes six new workouts led by Coleman, combining upper-body sculpting and deep core sequences that move through all three planes of motion. The result: workouts that are efficient by design but impactful in execution.

By translating Jennifer Aniston's real-life routine when she's short on time into a streamlined, repeatable series, PVOLVE continues to reshape the conversation around what actually works - controlled resistance, consistent habits, and results that last far beyond the moment.

Jen's Express Series: Arms & Abs

Jen's Express Series includes six new on-demand workouts led by PVOLVE's Vice President of Training, Dani Coleman, featuring a mix of arm-focused and core-focused sessions that train the body through all three planes of motion. Workouts incorporate PVOLVE's patented equipment with an emphasis on shoulder stability, time-under-tension arm sequences, and deep core activation to improve posture, balance, and functional strength.

Jen's Arms & Abs Bundle

To complement the streaming series, PVOLVE is introducing Jen's Arms & Abs Bundle ($204), which includes the P.band®, P.ball®, P.3 Trainer®, plus one month of streaming with access to over 1,700 workouts. These tools create continuous resistance and encourage deeper muscle activation without joint strain. Members can follow Aniston's exact setup and progressively increase load over time- the key to building lean muscle and sustainable strength.

Jen's Express Challenge for PVOLVE Members

The launch also introduces Jen's Express Challenge, inviting members to complete 15 workouts in 15 days. Built around the belief that even five to 15 minutes of focused movement can drive meaningful results, the challenge reinforces PVOLVE's philosophy that consistency – not extremes – creates lasting change.

For more information on Jen's Express Series: Arms & Abs and the Jen's Arms & Abs Bundle, visit pvolve.com/pages/jens-express-series and follow along at @pvolve.

About PVOLVE

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company- built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com and pvolvefranchise.com.

