Pvolve Signs First Studio Deal for Greater Boston Area

Pioneering Functional Fitness Franchise Announces Plans for Massachusetts Debut in 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, has announced their latest franchise agreement, which will bring a new studio location to the Greater Boston area. The studio will be the first to introduce the brand's award-winning methodology to Massachusetts with local entrepreneur Amanda Reiss.

Amanda is a seasoned marketing executive with over a decade of experience, having served as Chief Marketing Officer for a variety of popular consumer goods brands, including Saucony and Living Proof. While considering new career directions, Amanda experienced Pvolve. After witnessing firsthand how the method made her feel, both physically and mentally, she felt compelled to bring it to her own community.

"As a longtime runner and swimmer, I know how much your body goes through with repetitive movements and impact over time. Pvolve builds you up instead of tearing you down, improving both sports performance and competitive longevity, while boosting everyday fitness, energy and wellness for all ages and abilities," Amanda shared. "With Pvolve, I have the opportunity to combine my personal interests and business skill set, to build something exciting within my own community."

While in the early stages of the site-selection process, Amanda notes that the studio will likely debut in Wellesley, Needham, Newton, or Brookline, which will ultimately be determined by finding the right space to house the studio.

Recently, the brand made headlines after announcing the results of a University of Minnesota Clinical Study , which looked at the impacts of Pvolve on chronic lower back pain. This marks the third clinical study that Pvolve has taken part in over the last several years; a part of the franchise's effort to validate its efficacy and further the understanding of functional fitness and its full range of health benefits. *

"Amanda's exceptional marketing expertise and insightful business acumen position her perfectly to introduce Pvolve to Boston, one of the nation's premier health and wellness markets," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "We're thrilled to bring our unique method to such a vibrant city, and confident that Amanda's passion and proven success will drive the growth of this location."

Cartwright credits the efficacy of Pvolve's signature method and its partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , as the reason the brand has been experiencing explosive growth. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

About Pvolve



Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with 40+ locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

*Results from a 12-week randomized clinical trial (16 individuals ages 18-75) with chronic lower back pain who practiced Pvolve's Lower Back Support Series 3 times a week for 12 weeks.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Pvolve