Pvolve to Debut in South Florida with New Palm Beach Gardens Development Deal

Pioneering Functional Fitness Franchise to Open Its Doors in Early 2025

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the fitness franchise that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, is heading for Palm Beach Gardens. The studio will be owned by local entrepreneur Amber Bigelow and is slated to open its door to the public in early 2025.

Amber comes from 10 years of business operations experience in the hospitality space. She and her husband, Shelby Bigelow, began looking for a business opportunity that would allow them an opportunity to work for themselves, while also doing something to improve the lives of their community. Having experienced the Pvolve Method online through its streaming platform, she saw the impact the functional fitness workout had on her physical appearance, while also improving her everyday life.

"I've tried Orangetheory, CrossFit, Burn Boot Camp, and other fitness classes, with each leaving my body feeling beaten down and physically limited. After undergoing surgery this past January, none of them were a possibility for me anymore," Amber shared. "That's how I came across Pvolve. The low-impact nature of the workouts left me feeling incredible. I knew the functional fitness modality could benefit other women like me in the community who want a tough workout, but don't want to feel broken down by high-impact."

Pvolve's franchise opportunity has begun taking hold in communities across the country at a record rate, as more consumers than ever continue to be drawn in by the low-impact, yet highly effective nature of the brand's unique pairing of low-impact functional movements with resistance equipment. That model has proven to resonate, even attracting world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, who partnered with the brand just last year.

Recently, the brand made headlines after announcing the preliminary results of their Healthy Aging Study, which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy, and quality of life for women over 40+ than 150 minutes per week of moderate cardio and strength training.*

"Far too many people believe that a good workout means pushing your body to the limits and feeling sore for hours," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "At Pvolve, we're changing that mindset. Our method helps you look amazing and feel amazing, both now and in the future. Amber's personal connection to our method and the incredible results she's experienced make her the perfect ambassador to introduce this transformative approach to the people of Palm Beach. I'm confident she'll inspire our new members to embrace this healthier, more sustainable way to move."

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

*The 12-week clinical trial conducted by the University of Exeter and Pvolve included 72 women ages 40-60 years old, comparing 4 Pvolve workouts per week of 30-55 minutes in length to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Pvolve