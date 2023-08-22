Pvolve Unveils its First-Ever Global Ad Campaign Featuring Brand Partner Jennifer Aniston

The Functional Fitness Leader is Redefining the Meaning of 'Strong' with New Campaign That Showcases How the Pvolve Method Offers its Members a Unique "Strength That Sets You Free" 

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-channel functional fitness company Pvolve today launched its first-ever global advertising campaign that reveals how the company's unique fitness method is redefining what strong means, looks and feels like. Featuring world-renowned actress, producer and Pvolve partner Jennifer Aniston, the campaign - "A Strength That Sets You Free" - emphasizes the gripping allure of the Pvolve Method, from the sculpted results you can see to an enhanced mind-body connection you can feel, benefitting members throughout all phases of life.

Pvolve's differentiated functional fitness method, along with its patented and proprietary equipment, delivers a different kind of strength, rooted in a deeper understanding of the biomechanics of the body and a respect for the way you were born to move in your everyday life (i.e., side-to-side, front-to-back and rotational). Unlike many traditional fitness programs that perform repetitive, stationary movements that can lead to excessive strain and muscular imbalance, functional fitness mimics everyday actions and movement patterns, such as sitting, standing, walking, running, reaching and twisting, etc. The benefits of the modality can include improved overall strength, coordination, mobility, balance, better postural alignment and movement longevity. By adding resistance training through its proprietary equipment, Pvolve also helps to improve muscle tone, muscle endurance and overall musculoskeletal health - from head to toe. That means when members use Pvolve, they're discovering a new meaning of 'strong' - one that is rooted in the belief that a quality fitness routine should serve everyone holistically and throughout all stages of life.

The brand's newest campaign, "A Strength That Sets You Free," was filmed in Los Angeles and brought to life through an ongoing collaborative effort between Pvolve, Aniston and creative agency 72&Sunny. Pvolve also partnered with Director Loren Denis, Academy Award winner Linus Sandgren as Director of Photography and celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman to exhibit the power of the Pvolve method through a cinematic lens. Consumers can keep an eye out for Pvolve's campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston on national cable TV and streaming platforms such as Hulu and Peacock, among others.

"We've been anticipating the launch of our global campaign and are incredibly proud to share it today with consumers everywhere," said Rachel Katzman, Founder of Pvolve. "This campaign emulates the strength people get when they engage in the transformational Pvolve Method - a type of strength that is all-encompassing, empowering, enduring and freeing, and one that builds mind-body connection with functional, mental and emotional benefits no matter your fitness level or age."

As illustrated by "A Strength That Sets You Free," Pvolve leaves members feeling refreshed, energized and confident, and has even changed longtime fitness fanatic Jennifer Aniston's approach to working out.

"I'm excited for the launch of our new Pvolve campaign to spread the word about this incredible method," said Aniston. "I hope everyone tries it and experiences firsthand how incredible your mind and body will feel working out in this way. No matter your fitness level, you can start where you are. I think you're gonna love it!"

Pvolve offers a variety of ways to experience its functional fitness workout method, meeting consumers where they are and at any stage in their fitness journey. Designed foundationally as a hybrid workout model, members can experience the method in the following ways:

  • Join live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App.
  • Attend an in-person class at any of the corporate or franchise studio locations. Pvolve currently has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Diego, with more franchise studios opening soon.

These flexible options allow Pvolve members to get their workout in at their convenience, ultimately supporting long-term member commitment. Further, members are connected with a complimentary trainer consultation to help guide them through Pvolve's offerings and develop a personalized workout routine that best meets the needs and goals of each individual.

To learn more about the Pvolve Method, Jennifer Aniston's favorite classes and equipment, or to sign-up for a membership or free trial, visit www.pvolve.com. You can also find Pvolve on Instagram.

About Pvolve
Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve's Method is rooted in the latest science, supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. As recently as June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the Method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Carlsbad, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

