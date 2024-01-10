Pvolve's 2023 Growth Shows Growing Popularity for Functional Fitness

Emerging Fitness Franchise Shares Record-Breaking Levels of Growth and Goals for Years Ahead

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the omnichannel fitness franchise heralded for its patented, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, recently closed what was the most significant year for brand expansion in the 6 years since the concept's inception. And to kick off the New Year, the team is sharing the cultural and economic factors that are driving the widespread demand for their offering, and what expectations are for continued development of the Pvolve franchise moving forward.

28 franchise licenses were awarded by the Pvolve team in 2023, boosting their total number of franchise locations awarded to 40. The franchise also opened 5 new studios in 2023, which included new market debuts in San Diego and Carlsbad, CA, Nashville, TN, Victoria (British Columbia), and Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The post-pandemic environment has refocused the attention of millions of consumers on the value of promoting healthy aging and longevity. More than that, it's served as a call to action for entrepreneurs to lean into the wellness movement and provide innovative health and fitness solutions for their communities. Furthermore, the fitness industry is seeing a resurgence of consumers eager for in-person experiences, and according to IHRSA's 2023 Global Report, boutique fitness accounts for 42% of all gym memberships . These cultural tailwinds and the timing of Pvolve's franchise opportunity has created the perfect environment for many to partner with the business.

The Pvolve franchise is large enough to offer interested parties a proven business model, infrastructure and an experienced support team, while still small enough for franchisees to have a real impact on the growing fitness concept. Franchise Owners are also attracted to Pvolve because it is an innovative, first-to-market fitness modality, backed by clinical studies and an experienced medical advisory board. The brand is distinct from other franchise concepts that offer more repeatable workouts because the Pvolve Method is proprietary and features patented equipment that can only be experienced through their concept.

"One of the greatest selling points of our franchise opportunity is the accessibility of the Pvolve Method's low-impact, resistance-based workouts which widens the total addressable market for the studio," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "Pvolve is also uniquely positioned for today's consumer because our omni channel offering allows consumers to work out with Pvolve however they choose, whether that is at the studio, at home or while traveling."

Cartwright credits the efficacy of Pvolve's signature Method, its clinically-proven results, as well with its recent partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , as the reason the brand has experienced explosive growth this past year. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is an omnichannel fitness company with a science-led method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with patented resistance equipment to sculpt, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and flexibility. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 35 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ .

