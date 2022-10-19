PWR Steer's Innovative PXR Program Includes Pulley with External Reservoir in One Kit

It is worth noting that, historically, aftermarket power steering parts suffered from double digit warranty rates, while PWR's approach of offering complete all-new assembly was successful in reducing the warranty rate to a nominal single digit. PWR's Installation Ready® approach also saves the hassle of ordering sperate parts, while ensuring that the installer has everything needed to complete the job.

"We're really excited about the innovation of PXR," says Jamie Dolder, Director of Sales at PWR Steer. "As a company that strives to be first-to-market, we see PXR as a program that continues to meet our mission of helping to eliminate many of the challenges that have impacted the installer to do the job right the first time."

All PWR Steer Installation Ready products, including the new PXR program, are available today through leading automotive retailers and warehouse distributors.

