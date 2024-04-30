Pye-Barker Acquires Alarm Specialists, Enhancing Security and Fire Alarm Service for the New York City Metro

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Alarm Specialists Inc., a premier security and fire alarms systems provider serving the New York-Connecticut-New Jersey area. Pye-Barker continues to partner with companies that complement the full suite of safety services it provides to an ever-growing customer base. Through purposeful growth, Pye-Barker now has 6,000 team members serving customers across 40 states.

David Miranda, General Manager at Pye-Barker, with Gary Davis (right), Owner and President at Alarm Specialists. Pye-Barker is excited to have the Alarm Specialists team onboard.

Headquartered north of New York City in White Plains, New York, Alarm Specialists services, installs and designs custom security and fire detection systems, including video surveillance, CCTV, access control, entry systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire alarms, and 24-hour emergency monitoring. Since its founding in 1975, the Alarm Specialist team has honed its craft to provide testing and inspections that keep business customers protected and code compliant.

"Pye-Barker has been on my radar as an organization with a steadfast reputation among business owners in our industry," said Gary Davis, Owner and President at Alarm Specialists. "As a leader, it's never an easy decision to sell. You want what's right for your customers and your team. I'm confident Pye-Barker is the best choice to carry on that legacy."

"We're pleased to have Gary and Alarm Specialists join us at Pye-Barker," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "When it comes to additions to the Pye-Barker family, we are careful in choosing companies that align with our high standards for customer care and commitment to team. We look forward to growing with our new team members."

The highly skilled team at Alarm Specialists will continue to serve customers in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

