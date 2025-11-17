Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires FSD Protection, Strengthening Comprehensive Fire Safety Service in Texas

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired FSD Protection, a fire alarm, fire sprinkler, suppression and extinguisher servicer based in Houston, Texas. This acquisition enhances Pye-Barker's presence across major Texas markets, adding to its full fire code compliance services for customers and communities in the state.

Pye-Barker and FSD Team Members

FSD Protection serves commercial customers throughout the Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin areas and their surrounding communities, focusing on healthcare, multifamily, and educational facilities. The company specializes in ongoing inspection, testing and maintenance for sprinkler systems, fire alarms and detection systems, kitchen hood systems and life safety equipment, ensuring businesses remain compliant with NFPA standards while maintaining the highest level of fire safety protection. FSD Protection has built its reputation on reliable service and technical expertise across diverse industries.

"At FSD Protection, our mission has always been about protecting people and property through dependable fire safety services," said Hector Torres, owner of FSD Protection. "Partnering with Pye-Barker gives us the opportunity to expand our capabilities and continue caring for the Texas community with the same dedication and quality service our customers have come to expect, now backed by the resources of a national leader."

"FSD Protection's expertise and customer-focused approach will be a tremendous addition to our Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their commitment to putting people first and delivering exceptional service makes them stand out in the industry. That cultural alignment is what makes partnerships like this successful."

FSD Protection's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers throughout Texas. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Chris Jensen

VP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety