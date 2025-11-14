Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Red E Fire Protection, Expanding Full-Service Fire Protection in Nevada

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Red E Fire Protection, enhancing its comprehensive fire protection and life safety services in Nevada. This acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker's presence in the Las Vegas area, building upon its reputation for customer care and quality systems in the market.

Pye-Barker and Red E Fire Team Members

Red E Fire Protection provides fire protection services for commercial customers from its headquarters in Las Vegas. The company specializes in fire sprinkler system service, inspection and maintenance for fire sprinkler systems, fire pumps and hydrants. Red E Fire Protection also offers expert emergency lighting and fire extinguisher services, including inspections, sales and recharges.

"We've built Red E Fire Protection on a foundation of exceptional service and fast response to our customers' fire protection needs, and joining Pye-Barker will allow us to continue delivering that same level of service while expanding our integrated life safety offerings," said Tom Valenti, co-owner of Red E Fire Protection.

"Pye-Barker's people-first culture spoke to us when considering this move. We feel confident that our customers and team members will be well taken care of as part of Pye-Barker," added Red E co-owner Vaughn Valenti.

"Welcoming Red E Fire Protection to the Pye-Barker team is an honor," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their commitment to fire protection excellence and customer service aligns perfectly with our values. Their experienced team and strong reputation in the Las Vegas market will be a valuable addition to our family here at Pye-Barker."

Red E Fire Protection's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Nevada. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

