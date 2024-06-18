Pye-Barker Acquires Brightspeed Security Systems to Support Customers in Arkansas and Northern Louisiana

ATLANTA, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – will now be able to service customers in Arkansas and northern Louisiana after acquiring Brightspeed Security Systems. Throughout its growth, Pye-Barker has remained focused on providing businesses across the United States integrated and comprehensive fire protection and security services. The Brightspeed Security Systems partnership reflects Pye-Barker's dedication to better life safety protection.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to add Brightspeed Security Systems to support customers in Arkansas and Louisiana.

Brightspeed Security Systems, based in Monroe, Louisiana, inspects, services and installs fire alarm, fire detection, security and video surveillance systems in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. It also provides central monitoring services to protect lives and property. Pye-Barker acquired Brightspeed Security Systems, which operated as CenturyLink Security prior to October 2022, from Brightspeed.

"It's exciting to now be aligned with the premier fire, life safety and security company in the United States," said Cassandra Ivy, Brightspeed Security Systems Branch Manager. "I've worked in both large and small companies and the opportunity to join Pye-Barker is unique and special. Pye-Barker is the security leader, while maintaining the close-knit culture of a small mom and pop shop. Leadership genuinely treats team members like family, and the career growth opportunity for our team will be limitless, something I've long wished for. I'm also thrilled that through this partnership, we'll be able to provide additional services to protect our customers and community."

"Brightspeed Security Systems has earned the trust of its customers by being reliable and effective," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "The Pye-Barker formula looks to partner with teams like Brightspeed Security Systems – people who are customer-focused and genuinely care for each other. We're excited about the enhanced offerings we'll be able to deliver to our customers and the bright future ahead for everyone."

Ivy will continue to lead day-to-day operations at Brightspeed Security Systems, with additional support and resources provided by Pye-Barker.

Rory Russell from AFS Mergers and Acquisition Services represented Brightspeed in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

