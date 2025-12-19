Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires S.E.M. Security Systems, Reinforces Impact in New Jersey and New York

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired S.E.M. Security Systems, a security systems and fire alarm provider serving New Jersey and New York. This acquisition further establishes Pye-Barker's security and fire alarm services in the Northeast, elevating customer experience and comprehensive fire and life safety for heightened community impact.

S.E.M. Security and Pye-Barker Team Members

S.E.M. Security Systems provides security systems, intrusion detection, video surveillance, fire detection and fire alarm systems. Backed by 24-hour monitoring, S.E.M. Security installs, inspects, tests and maintains systems with an emphasis on safety and code-compliance. Based in Ramsey, New Jersey, and Warwick, New York, S.E.M. Security has over 35 years of experience in the security field with a stellar reputation for customer care.

What started as a career in fire protection expanded to the security sector when owner Stephen Mocarsky experienced a home break-in himself, sparking a new mission to protect others in his local community from similar incidents.

"As we join the team at Pye-Barker, we're proud to be nationally backed, locally operated," said Stephen Mocarsky, owner of S.E.M. Security. "Protecting the businesses, families and property of our neighbors has always been our driving motivator. Knowing that we now have Pye-Barker's resources to take our mission to the next level is deeply meaningful for our entire team."

"S.E.M. Security Systems developed a strong reputation built on genuine care for saving lives and property," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their impact on our Northeast services will be immeasurable, bringing long-standing expertise to the table coupled with passion for what we do best — protecting others."

S.E.M. Security System's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in the Northeast. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

