Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems, Strengthening Long Island Service

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems, Inc., a security systems and fire alarm provider serving Long Island, New York. This acquisition further establishes Pye-Barker's security alarm services in the Northeast, elevating customer experience and comprehensive fire and life safety for heightened community impact.

Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems, Inc. serves Long Island, New York

Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems provides comprehensive security systems, intrusion detection, video surveillance, fire detection and fire alarm systems to customers throughout Long Island. Backed by 24-hour monitoring and an award-winning central station, Lowitt Alarms installs, inspects, tests and maintains systems with an emphasis on safety and code compliance. Based in Hicksville, New York, Lowitt Alarms has an impeccable reputation for customer care and protecting Long Island families and businesses since its founding in 1969. The company's commitment to safeguarding homes and businesses throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties has made it a cornerstone of community safety.

"Over the last half century, our locally operated team has led with customer service to become one of the most trusted fire and life safety brands in Long Island," said Andrew Lowitt, owner of Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems. "Now with the national backing of Pye-Barker, we have the resources to expand our service network to protect even more lives and property."

"A genuine passion for protecting others is foundational to the culture at Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their longstanding commitment to the Long Island community and focus on customer relationships align perfectly with our values. That drive and local expertise will prove invaluable as we strengthen our integrated fire and life safety services throughout the Northeast."

Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems' skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Long Island and surrounding areas. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

