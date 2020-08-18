Pye-Barker Adds Two Western Locations in First Quarter 2020

Certified Fire is a full-service fire protection company with a widespread customer base and reputation for unparalleled customer service and industry knowledge. This is a direct result of Certified Fire's prioritization of employee education.

Apline Fire employs a fleet of technicians with a 25,000 sq ft warehouse and offers the sale and service of fire suppression systems, fire extinguishers, and first aid supplies. It boasts the largest DOT Certified Hydrostatic Testing facility north of Seattle, known for its innovative and environmentally-conscious design.

"I had many opportunities to sell my company but it was extremely important to protect my employees," said Steve Bounds, owner of Alpine Fire. "It was a pleasure to be able to turn this over to a company that has so much integrity and takes good care of the well trained and dedicated staff that has allowed me 39 years of success."

Pye-Barker is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its already impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

Pye-Barker has 61 locations across 16 states at the time of this announcement and hopes to continue its expansion until it is the premier fire protection service provider in the United States.

