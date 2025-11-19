Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces Texas Homeland Security & Sound Acquisition, Offering Full Fire Code Compliance for Texas Communities

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Texas Homeland Security & Sound. This transaction adds to Pye-Barker's strong fire protection presence in the area, providing opportunity for the company to offer full fire code compliance for additional Texas communities.

Pye-Barker and Texas Homeland Security & Sound Team Members

Texas Homeland Security & Sound – serving an area from Lubbock, Texas, down to San Antonio, Austin and Houston – installs, services and monitors security, access control, video surveillance and fire alarm systems for commercial customers. The company has extensive experience in security camera installation using a wide range of CCTV equipment, with team members elevating customer service by identifying optimal system design based on each customer's unique needs.

"Exceptional customer service differentiates the best companies in our industry," said Chris Williamson, owner of Texas Homeland Security & Sound. "Pye-Barker is focused on the customer. They provide top-tier service scaled nationally to set the standard for fire and life safety. It's just one of the many reasons why I'm proud that my company will be joining the Pye-Barker family."

"Partnering with Texas Homeland Security & Sound is part of our continued growth momentum to bring full-service life safety protection to more communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Combining top quality fire protection and security services under one roof is a benefit for our current and future customers. We're honored to work alongside the Texas Homeland team to enhance customer service and better protect Texas communities."

Texas Homeland Security & Sound's skilled team will continue to serve customers throughout Western Texas, backed by Pye-Barker's resources and support. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

