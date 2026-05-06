Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces Latest New Jersey Acquisition, APS Corporation

ATLANTA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired APS Corporation, a security and fire alarm specialist based in Branchburg, New Jersey. The acquisition adds to Pye-Barker's significant presence in the state by deepening operational capacity, diversifying expertise and growing its local service teams.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired APS Corporation, a security and fire alarm specialist based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Founded in 1981, APS Corporation was established by Daniel F. Jacquish, who used his background in law enforcement to provide tailored security services. The company specializes in the installation, service, inspection and integration of commercial and home security systems, fire alarms, access control and video surveillance. Its systems designers and integration specialists are experts in CAD, RPS and remote system diagnostics.

APS has proven experience managing complex security systems for sectors like education, pharmaceuticals and government, with a client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.

"National resources are so impactful for local organizations looking to make a difference," said Scott Jacquish, president and CEO at APS. "Our partnership with Pye-Barker allows us to take our mission to the next level, providing the gold standard in security and fire alarm services to our customers with the support of a team we know has our back."

"APS's commitment to excellence and adaptability stood out to us from day one," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We've developed a strong presence in New Jersey so far, offering expertise we can be proud of. I'm looking forward to integrating the APS team into that mission as we work to consistently elevate our integrated fire protection and security services."

APS Corporation's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in New Jersey. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Philip H Gardner

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety