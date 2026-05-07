Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires AAA Fire Extinguisher Co., Strengthens West Texas Presence

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired AFA, Inc. dba AAA Fire Extinguisher Co., joining Pye-Barker's integrated services team in West Texas. The transaction adds to Pye-Barker's immediate operational capacity and advances the company's ability to provide more Texas customers with full-service fire and life safety services.

Based in Lubbock, Texas, AAA focuses on the inspection and servicing of portable fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems. The company installs, inspects and services kitchen hood systems, offering restaurants, schools and other commercial kitchens customer-driven service and unmatched expertise.

"We're so grateful for the support of our local customers. It's a big part of why we're joining Pye-Barker: to give back and provide better, more comprehensive services," said Lawrence Fithen, owner of AAA. "The Pye-Barker team has been extremely welcoming, and I'm proud to say we're in a position to make this next step in meaningful fire and life safety in our community."

"Our existing service offerings in West Texas are focused on fire alarm and security work. Joining forces with AAA allows us to enhance our suppression capabilities in the area," said Bart Proctor. "AAA's team is truly committed to doing what's right by its customers, saving lives and property in the local community. That type of passion stands out, and it's exactly the mission-based approach we're looking for to join our team."

This addition follows the introduction of nearby security and fire alarm acquisitions in 2024 and 2025, establishing comprehensive and seamlessly connected services in the area.

AAA's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Texas. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Chris Jensen

VP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety