Pye-Barker Expands Fire Safety Services in Tampa Metro Area with Acquisition of Pasco Fire & Safety Equipment

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Oct 03, 2024

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the nation's largest full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider – has acquired Pasco Fire & Safety Equipment, a trusted name in fire protection, located north of Tampa, Florida. Pasco will work alongside Pye-Barker's experienced fire protection and security teams in the Tampa area and will expand Pye-Barker's capacity to service the fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems of new and existing customers in the region.

Pasco Fire & Safety Equipment has been a trusted name in central Florida since 1992, having earned the confidence of area businesses by providing reliable service and caring for customers with integrity. Headquartered in Brooksville, Pasco provides inspection, testing and maintenance of fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, spray paint booth systems, marine fire systems and emergency and exits lights, as well as fire safety training courses. 

"We've built a company that prioritizes customer safety and satisfaction. Joining Pye-Barker is a natural step in our evolution for growth and to expand our commitment to our customers," said Michael Ekstrom, owner of Pasco Fire & Safety Equipment. "I'm confident that together we'll continue delivering exceptional service and the Pasco team will be well cared for."

"We're excited to welcome Pasco Fire & Safety Equipment into the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "The Pasco team's dedication to safeguarding Tampa's businesses and commitment to upholding complete fire code compliance aligns perfectly with Pye-Barker's mission – to deliver best-in-class fire protection services to keep our communities safe."  

Pasco's highly skilled technicians will continue serving customers throughout the Tampa area.  

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety  

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 7,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.  

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:
Chuck Reimel
Executive Vice President, Business Development
910.612.6252
[email protected]

Media:
Alycia Volpe
[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

