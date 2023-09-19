Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Accelerates California Expansion with Acquisition of Maximum Security

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Maximum Security, a security, alarms and fire detection company based in Palm Springs, California. This addition, along with a recent acquisition in Palm Desert, has opened Pye-Barker to the larger Coachella Valley region. Pye-Barker already has significant market share in California, and these acquisitions are important milestones as the company continues its mission to be the full-service provider of choice in this state and throughout the U.S.

Kirk Brundage, Regional Director at Pye-Barker, and Michael Bailey, CFO of Pye-Barker's alarm division, meet with Steve Kaufer, Owner of Maximum Security.
Maximum Security protects businesses and people from security and fire threats through custom automated systems including alarm monitoring, fire detection, HD video surveillance and remote access control. Founded in 1989, Maximum Security is committed to building trusting relationships with its customers and supporting charitable causes in the communities it serves.

"The breadth of Pye-Barker's offerings and services creates learning opportunities for our team and ways to serve not only existing customers but also create new ones, which has our whole team excited," said Steve Kaufer, Maximum Security Owner. "Pye-Barker was our first choice to entrust with our customers and the great team at Maximum. Their honesty, transparency and actions during our transaction assure me that we made the right decision."

"We're proud to work alongside the Maximum Security team to expand our service and help protect communities in southern California," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "California has been a strategic focus for Pye-Barker as we add to our robust fire protection offerings in the state to include security and alarm services. As we grow geographically, we're reminded of our purpose to provide full-service protection to every community."

Maximum Security's team of highly skilled technicians, sales representatives and administrative staff will continue to serve customers in California.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 170 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,100 team members.

