Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Priority One Security, Adding 80+ Team Members and Four Locations in the Southeast

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Priority One Security, a full-service smart security integrator with four offices across South Carolina and Tennessee, adding more than 80 team members to its Southeast operations. As a U.S. leader in fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services, this acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker's security capabilities across the Southeast.

Priority One Security, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, has served commercial and residential customers for more than 25 years. The company provides security and fire alarm systems, access control, video surveillance, automation solutions, entry systems and monitoring.

The acquisition includes Priority One's offices in Greenville, Orangeburg and Williamston, South Carolina, as well as Lenoir, Tennessee. The company's service reach extends across 15 states through both its local offices and a national accounts division.

"For nearly 30 years, our purpose has been to provide families and businesses with an extraordinary experience, not just a security system," said William Francis, Sr., president and owner of Priority One Security. "Pye-Barker understands that, and they share our commitment to putting people first. With their resources behind us, our team can deliver even more to the customers who have trusted us to keep them protected and connected."

"Priority One Security has built a 30-year reputation for stellar service with thousands of loyal customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "That kind of track record doesn't happen without a team that delivers day in and day out. We're proud to welcome them and look forward to expanding our integrated life safety services across the Southeast."

Priority One Security's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers locally, backed by Pye-Barker's nationwide resources. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

