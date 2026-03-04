Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces ASCI Security Acquisition, Enhancing Integrated Life Safety Solutions in California

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Access Security Controls International, Inc. dba ASCI Security. This acquisition amplifies Pye-Barker's presence in Southern California and the Southwest, integrating fire alarm and security services into Pye-Barker fire protection capabilities in the region.

Photo (L to R): Jeremy Bates, Pye-Barker SVP of Business Development; Chuck White, ASCI Security Co-Owner; Gregg Miller, ASCI Security Co-Owner; Jason Uhrich, Pye-Barker Regional VP; Dawnielle Sherwood, Pye-Barker Regional Director

ASCI Security provides fire detection and security alarm solutions in Southern, Central and Northern California, Nevada and Arizona. The company offers access control, fire and security alarms, video surveillance and BDA communication systems. ASCI's client work includes industrial, multifamily, educational and other commercial facilities, including marina security solutions made to withstand harsh ocean conditions. With a focus on integrated systems and end-to-end management, ASCI's comprehensive suite of services encompasses ongoing monitoring, testing and maintenance to better protect its customers.

"Integrated life safety services provide smarter and more secure environments for our customers," said Chuck White, co-owner of ASCI Security. "That's why Pye-Barker's national resources will make such a difference for our customers, increasing our reach and depth of service to provide the highest quality security and fire protection solutions."

"We feel confident that this next step for ASCI will benefit our customers and our team members," added ASCI co-owner Gregg Miller. "Our local teams will be in place to continue the long-standing relationships we've built in California and the Southwest."

"The team at ASCI Security are setting the standard for secure and efficient life safety solutions," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "I'm grateful of the trust they have placed in us to protect their legacy. Together, we will work to offer the best possible service to our neighbors in California and beyond."

ASCI's skilled team will continue to serve customers in California, Nevada and Arizona. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

