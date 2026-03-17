Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Accelerates Growth Strategy with 57 Acquisitions in 2025

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — acquired 57 fire alarm, fire sprinkler, suppression and security companies in 2025, marking another year of monumental growth and continued impact as the acquirer of choice for fire and life safety services nationwide.

Following an impressive year of growth in 2024, Pye-Barker doubled down on its purpose to create peace of mind while protecting what matters most. In 2025, the company grew to 9,000 team members across 47 states, including entrances into Hawaii and Arkansas. Its nationally backed, locally operated branch locations uphold a standard of excellence with top-tier customer service, protection and industry innovation.

"Each acquisition from 2025 plays a pivotal role in our continued impact," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Our team deliberately acquired companies that align with our values and company culture to create a team of like-minded, driven individuals nationwide. We plan to continue this trajectory in 2026 as we elevate fire and life safety services to take care of our customers and the communities we serve and be a superior single source partner for all life safety needs."

Pye-Barker also launched significant initiatives to show its deep commitment to its team members and thriving culture. Its ALL In employee ownership program grants incentive awards to every eligible full-time team member at no cost. The company's dedication to shared success, as the largest company in the fire and life safety industry powered by employee ownership, creates a culture where everyone thrives.

In addition, the company launched its What Matters community impact platform, a platform which provides support to Pye-Barker employees during hardship and other emergencies, as well as local community causes throughout the U.S. and initiatives to advance firefighter safety and prevent line-of-duty deaths through its partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

"Our culture and the passion of our team members for taking care of each other and their customers nationwide is what makes Pye-Barker special," added Proctor. "As I look ahead to 2026, I feel confident that we will continue to enhance everything we've been working on at Pye-Barker, including continuing to be a great place to work, a supportive resource to our communities and a trusted safety partner to our customers."

Pye-Barker rose to #4 on the SDM 100, made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the sixth time and received Great Places to Work certification in 2025.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety