Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Communication Systems International dba CSI, Broadens Service Capabilities in Texas

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Communication Systems International dba CSI, enabling Pye-Barker to bring full-service code compliance and peace of mind to more customers throughout Texas.

Pictured: Carl Lyssy, Roger Lyssy, and Pye-Barker Team Members

Established in San Antonio, Texas, in 1996, CSI is a fully integrated and diversified security and communications company. CSI — led by co-owners Carl Lyssy, Roger Lyssy and Darryl Mosses — designs, installs, tests and maintains fire alarm and security systems. It also specializes in video surveillance and monitoring, access control and communication systems, integrating products into a single solution that meets customer needs and provides peace of mind for commercial, industrial and residential buildings.

"Selling this company required the perfect culture match, and Pye-Barker provides just that," said Carl Lyssy, co-owner of CSI. "It's a relief to know we are now a part of a company with the national impact and resources needed to back our local mission. Together, we can continue to push innovation in fire and life safety to protect the communities we live in."

"The integration of CSI into our team presents an exciting opportunity," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "The addition not only adds to the capabilities of our comprehensive services in the San Antonio market, but most importantly this helps us protect more buildings, more people and more communities from the devastating impact of fire and life safety threats."

CSI's expert team and skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Texas. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction. CSI was represented by the Law Offices of Marc P. Katz, LLC and Tim Shiner with Sell Alarm Company.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Jeremy Bates

SVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety