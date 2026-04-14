Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Strengthens Pennsylvania Fire Alarm and Security Services with Philadelphia Detection Systems Acquisition

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Philadelphia Detection Systems, bolstering fire alarm and security services surrounding Philadelphia. The transaction allows Pye-Barker to provide enhanced customer service in the area and help protect more businesses and lives from life safety threats.

Philadelphia Detection Systems provides fire and burglar detection, video surveillance, access control and communication systems, serving New Jersey and Philadelphia. An innovator in the fire alarm space, Philadelphia Detection Systems has been serving customers with design, installation, and ongoing service and inspection since 1987.

"For nearly 30 years, Philadelphia Detection Systems has been here to help protect what matters most for our community," said Stewart Rose, owner of Philadelphia Detection Systems. "I feel lucky to now have the national resources of Pye-Barker to help us serve customers better with additional fire protection solutions."

"Philadelphia Detection Systems will be a valuable addition to our team's expertise," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "As industry and local community experts, their integration into Pye-Barker will enhance our customer service surrounding Philadelphia with top-tier fire and life safety support."

Pye-Barker additionally acquired Low Volt Ninja in Philadelphia, which also focuses on fire alarm and security system services for commercial, industrial and residential customers. Along with Philadelphia Detection Systems, Low Volt Ninja helps expand Pye-Barker's full-service life safety solutions in the region.

Philadelphia Detection Systems and Low Volt Ninja will continue to serve customers in Philadelphia and New Jersey as part of Pye-Barker. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in these transactions.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Philip H Gardner

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety