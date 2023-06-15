Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Acadiana Security Plus in Louisiana, Enters Its 37th State

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is pleased to announce its acquisition of Acadiana Security Plus, a leading security and fire alarm systems provider in Louisiana. Pye-Barker, which was named No. 9 on this year's SDM 100 Top Security Companies list, continues an impressive streak of acquisitive activity on its mission to becoming the nation's largest full-service partner for complete fire code compliance and life safety protection. With this addition, Pye-Barker enters its 37th state and extends its foothold in the commercial security and alarms space.

Eric Garner, President of Pye-Barker's Alarm Division, with Acadiana Co-Owners Keith Schexnider, Paul Courts and Kenny Klusman.
Acadiana Security Plus (ASP) – currently No. 43 on the SDM 100 list – offers security systems, access control, video verification, fire and burglar alarms, 24/7 monitoring and rapid emergency dispatch for commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 1997, growing from a 10-person team to over 85 employees today. From its headquarters in Lafayette, ASP's team of NICET-certified technicians and consultants monitor, service and install security and alarm systems throughout Southwest Louisiana.

"Over the past 25 years of service, Acadiana Security Plus has never wavered from our mission to put life safety first and help our neighbors feel secure and protected," said Paul Courts, President of ASP. "We look forward to continuing our service to our communities with the support of Pye-Barker."

"As a consistent player on the top half of the SDM 100 list, Acadiana Security Plus has a great reputation as a growing security and alarms provider with a culture that values both employees and customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're proud to welcome Acadiana to the Pye-Barker family and expand our services to the people of Louisiana."

ASP's team of highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Louisiana.

Mark Sandler, Managing Director at SPP Advisors, LLC, represented Acadiana Security Plus in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest private single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 160 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

