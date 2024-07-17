Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Allstar Fire Protection, Continues Advancement in the Southeast

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Allstar Fire Protection, a complete fire protection company, servicing a wide swath of the Southeast, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The addition of Allstar's local teams will complement Pye-Barker's established presence in the region while providing opportunities for continued growth.

"We looked for a partner who would uphold the high standards we've set for our team. Pye-Barker is the right choice." Post this From left to right: Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's Sprinkler Division; Casey Milhorn, CEO and Co-owner at Allstar Fire Protection; Glenn Harris, Allstar Co-founder; Shannon Day, Allstar CFO; and Justin Merrick, VP at Pye-Barker, celebrate the partnership in Nashville.

Allstar Fire Protection was founded by Glenn Harris and Mark Hillis in 1990 to protect the Nashville, Tennessee, community through mission-driven fire sprinkler services. Later Allstar added brick-and-mortar locations in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As Harris and Hillis entered retirement, day-to-day operations were entrusted to Casey Milhorn, current CEO and Co-Owner. Maintaining values of integrity and community throughout their growth, Allstar now offers full-service fire protection including fire sprinkler and suppression systems, fire alarms, fire extinguishers, kitchen hood systems, and emergency and exit lighting.

"Allstar Fire Protection has become a stalwart in our communities by remaining true to our core values, providing quality service and giving back to local organizations," said Casey Milhorn, CEO and Co-Owner at Allstar. "When evaluating our next step, we looked for a partner who would uphold the high standards we've set for our team and would allow our team to continue to strive to meet Allstar's vision statement: 'A safe place to live and work for everyone.' Pye-Barker is the right choice to continue the Allstar legacy."

"Allstar's leadership has found the elusive balance between rapid growth and staying true to its roots, caring for team and community," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Getting to know the team has been an absolute pleasure, and we're looking forward to the impact we'll make together to protect lives and livelihoods."

Allstar's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers in the Southeast.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

COO, Pye-Barker Sprinkler Division

605.348.2342

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety