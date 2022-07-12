Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler, Florida

Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler is a full-service fire sprinkler company specializing in commercial and industrial fire sprinkler and protection systems. Allen Bender and Terry Modlin founded Bender & Modlin together in 1999 after a combined 50-year career as sprinkler contracting managers. Bender & Modlin is an active member of the National Fire Protection Association, and supporter of the F.A.S.T. Apprenticeship Program and the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies.

"All of us at Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler feel we now have a genuine partner who has our best interest at heart."

"Terry Modlin and I are thrilled to now be a part of the Pye-Barker family and to be moving to a new season in the evolution of our company. From the first meeting with Pye-Barker, it's been evident that this is the right move. The process has been seamless, and we're excited about the future for our customers and employees," said Allen Bender, President of Bender & Modlin. "We have a great personal relationship with the Pye-Barker management team, and all of us at Bender & Modlin Fire Sprinkler feel that we now have a genuine partner who has our best interest at heart."

"Bender & Modlin has a well-deserved reputation for consistently putting their customer first by recommending and building the most efficient and effective fire sprinkler systems in the industry," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their focus on the customer is unmatched and they're a great group of people to work with. I couldn't be happier that we are joining forces."

Bender & Modlin will retain its name, leadership, and knowledgeable employees.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is the leader in fire protection and life safety, with more than 120 locations and 3,000 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

