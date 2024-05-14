Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires California Alarms Provider First Trust, Boosting Bay Area Presence

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired First Trust Alarm Company, experts in fire alarms, security systems and fire code compliance. Located in Hollister, California, and serving the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas, First Trust adds alarm service to Pye-Barker's robust fire protection presence in the region. Pye-Barker continues to seek values-aligned partners like First Trust as it expands full fire code compliance to every U.S. community.

"I'm confident this partnership with Pye-Barker is a great step forward for the First Trust team." Post this Pye-Barker acquired First Trust, an alarms and security systems provider in California. Joe Bowman, Owner of First Trust, and Eric Garner, President of Pye-Barker's alarm division.

First Trust has more than 30 years of experience serving California's Central Coast, by providing fire alarm systems, security systems, access control, cloud-based video surveillance, alarm and sprinkler inspection services and 24/7 central monitoring. Led by Joe Bowman, the First Trust team specializes in commercial and multi-family projects. Bowman, a life-long industry veteran and second-generation fire protection leader who worked through the ranks from technician to CEO, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that exists at Pye-Barker.

"I've dedicated my life to this industry I love," said Bowman, CEO at First Trust. "Selling the business was not an easy decision, but I have trust in Pye-Barker to carry on the legacy we've built here, one of commitment to quality work and a job done right. I'm confident this is a great step forward for our team."

"When we partner with a company like First Trust, we are mindful that we are gaining all of the intangibles that come with a successful business – years of experience, the team's comradery and dedication, and the goodwill that their name has built in the market," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We are grateful for the trust owners like Joe put in us to honor that legacy moving forward."

The First Trust team will continue to serve customers in California.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

