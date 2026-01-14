Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Coastal Sprinkler, Strengthening Fire Protection Services in Southern Texas

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Coastal Sprinkler, expanding its fire sprinkler capabilities and service footprint in Southern Texas. The acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker's ability to deliver comprehensive fire protection solutions throughout the region.

Coastal Sprinkler, headquartered in Beaumont, Texas, has served industrial, commercial and residential customers throughout Southeast Texas since 1987. The full-service fire sprinkler company specializes in water-based automatic fire sprinkler systems, providing design, installation, maintenance, service and inspection capabilities. Founded by Carl W. Cuniff and now operated by his sons Russell and Kevan Cuniff, the company has built a reputation for quality workmanship and customer service across the region.

"For nearly four decades, our family has built relationships throughout Southeast Texas by doing what we say we'll do and standing by our work," said Russell Cuniff, co-owner of Coastal Sprinkler. "Pye-Barker is the right partner for us to continue providing the high-quality service our customers expect from us."

"Joining Pye-Barker gives our team access to greater resources while keeping the local presence our community depends on," added co-owner, Kevan Cuniff. "This partnership allows us to maintain the service standards we've always held while opening doors for our people to grow."

"The foundation of any successful fire and life safety company is built on technical expertise and the trust earned in local communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "What Russell, Kevan and their team have accomplished at Coastal Sprinkler reflects the values that matter to us—a commitment to quality work, customer relationships and developing people. This partnership brings together a locally impactful business with national resources, which benefits everyone we serve."

Coastal Sprinkler's team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers throughout Southeast Texas, backed by Pye-Barker's support and resources. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

