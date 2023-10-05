Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Comtron Systems, Solidifies Alarm Market Position in Southern California

News provided by

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

05 Oct, 2023, 12:05 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – acquired Comtron Systems, a security, alarm and fire detection company based in Palm Desert, California. This is the third acquisition for Pye-Barker in the Coachella Valley region of California. The deal solidifies Pye-Barker's market share in the area and expands its full-service offerings in California. Pye-Barker's aggressive acquisition strategy of innovative fire, life safety and security companies has led to exponential growth for the company that now operates 175 branches across 40 states.

Continue Reading
Pye-Barker is proud to add Comtron Systems to its family. Pictured: Kirk Brundage, Regional Director at Pye-Barker, and Monty Sorensen, Owner at Comtron.
Pye-Barker is proud to add Comtron Systems to its family. Pictured: Kirk Brundage, Regional Director at Pye-Barker, and Monty Sorensen, Owner at Comtron.

Comtron provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency service for its burglar alarms, video surveillance, access control systems, fire alarms and fire detection. With over 35 years of service, Comtron's team leverages the latest technological advancements in the industry to provide custom systems that protect people and property no matter their unique circumstances. Bundled with the company's audio, video and smart home capabilities, Comtron equips its commercial and residential customers with automatic, fully integrated solutions.

"I knew Pye-Barker was the best choice for my team for future job growth opportunities, and they will take the best care of our customers moving forward," said Monty Sorensen, Owner of Comtron. "Pye-Barker has a big vision for life safety in the Valley, and our team is excited to grow with them."

"The Comtron team makes a great addition to the Pye-Barker family as we expand with the mission to provide full-service and fully integrated protection to every community," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "By making strategic acquisitions in key areas, we come together stronger and ready to protect our customers with integrated advanced fire, security and life safety offerings."

Comtron's team of technicians, account representatives and administrative staff will continue to grow the business and serve customers in California.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates 175 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,100 team members.

Contact:
Eric Garner
President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division
801.395.8738
[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Also from this source

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Accelerates California Expansion with Acquisition of Maximum Security

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Advances in California, Adds Alarm Service in Palm Desert with Acquisition of AMSconnect

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.