Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Fire Sprinkler and Alarms Provider Absolute Fire Protection, Expands Full Fire Code-Compliance Capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic

Absolute Fire Protection, Inc., provides end-to-end fire sprinkler services, fire alarm installation and 24/7 alarm monitoring. It was founded in 1989 by Larry Cate and Dan Mathias who met as Maryland high school freshmen and dreamed of starting their own business. While they were still in college – Cate at Towson University and Mathias at University of Maryland – Absolute Fire Protection was born.

"From a single sprinkler job when we were 22 years old to a thriving business with more than 100 team members, we're proud of what we've built at Absolute Fire," said Cate, Co-Founder. "We trust Pye-Barker to honor Absolute's legacy as we take this next step."

Cate and Mathias proudly promote the industry to youth with investment in their community college's skilled trade development center and the creation of an advanced training facility for Absolute's apprenticeship program.

"Our team's career paths depend on our company's growth, and Pye-Barker's resources will provide a new level of opportunity for everyone to progress," said Mathias, Co-Founder.

"Larry and Dan are the type of people we admire at Pye-Barker – go-getters who worked hard to build their business and use their success to uplift others," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're honored to carry on their legacy with the highly skilled Absolute team."

Cate, Mathias and Absolute's technicians and engineers will continue to serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic.

