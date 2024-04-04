Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Scales Up the West Coast with Acquisition of Pacific Fire & Safety in Washington State

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Pacific Fire & Security, a comprehensive fire alarm and security systems provider in Seattle, Washington. This acquisition marks an important step in Pye-Barker's expansion along the West Coast and puts the company closer to achieving its mission to be the national provider of choice for full fire code compliance.

"We've always held safety and integrity as our guiding stars, and I'm excited that Pye-Barker shares these values." The Pye-Barker Fire & Safety team celebrates the addition of Pacific Fire & Security with Rob Vaughn, Pacific Service Manager; Dawnielle Sherwood, Pacific ITM Manager; and Paul Dalton, Pacific Owner.

Pacific Fire & Security offers end-to-end services – including 24-hour monitoring, testing, maintenance, installation, design and consultation – for fire alarm and security systems. The team provides surveillance, CCTV, access control and integrated alarms for commercial, retail, healthcare and multi-family customers.

With code compliance in mind, Pacific's team tests and maintains a full suite of life safety systems including alarms, fire sprinklers, backflow preventers, extinguishers, kitchen hoods, emergency lighting and mass communication systems. At the heart of Pacific is an unwavering commitment to the critical systems that protect lives and livelihoods.

"At Pacific Fire & Security, we've always held safety and integrity as our guiding stars, and I'm excited to see that Pye-Barker shares these values wholeheartedly," said Paul Dalton, Pacific Owner and President. "It's not just a business move; this new chapter is all about exciting opportunities for our employees and additional services for our customers, while staying true to who we are."

"The Pacific team is made up of individuals who are passionate about their craft and are dedicated to the important work of keeping customers safe from fire and security threats," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're proud to partner with them on our mission to protect every community from coast-to-coast."

Paul Dalton and the highly qualified Pacific team will continue to serve customers in the Seattle area.

