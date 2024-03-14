Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Builds Momentum with Acquisition of DaBo Fire in Florida

"DaBo has been successful while consistently living their values, and that's the type of company we want at Pye-Barker." Post this

Founded in 1981, the DaBo companies are run today by two cousins, Darcie Salvant and Paul Varga, who along with their spouses have created a customer-first culture and a tight-knit team committed to quality workmanship. For commercial and industrial customers throughout Florida, DaBo inspects, tests, services and installs wet and dry systems, deluge systems, fire hydrants, pumps, backflows and standpipes. Paul Varga, President of DaBo Fire Inspection & Service, has been heavily involved in advancing the industry, previously serving on the Board of Directors of the American Fire Sprinkler Association's Florida Chapter and leading training seminars throughout Florida.

"Pye-Barker has a stellar reputation in the industry, and we're proud to be part of what they're building," said Darcie Salvant, President of DaBo Fire Protection. "Partnering with Pye-Barker will open new opportunities for our team members to grow and will broaden the services we offer to our loyal customers."

"At Pye-Barker, what makes us different is the company culture we've created, and that makes us selective in those we choose to be part of the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "The DaBo team has been successful while consistently living their values, and that's the type of company we want onboard as we expand our customer base."

The highly qualified DaBo team will continue to serve customers in Florida.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker continues to explore strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we are the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn more.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

COO, Pye-Barker Sprinkler Division

605.348.2342

[email protected]

MEDIA:

Alycia Volpe

Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety