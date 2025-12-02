Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Launches Community Impact Program to Protect What Matters Most

Company partners with National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support Staff Rides

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety—the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States—is launching its "What Matters" community impact platform, which brings together the individual efforts of its 250+ branches with its company purpose. The program is built on three pillars: supporting Pye-Barker's people, providing peace of mind in its local communities, and supporting fellow protectors in life safety and risk prevention.

New to "What Matters" is Pye-Barker's support of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), a nonprofit organization created by the U.S. Congress to honor America's fallen firefighters, support their families, and work to prevent firefighter line-of-duty deaths and injuries.

Pye-Barker's sponsorship centers on supporting the NFFF's Staff Rides program, an immersive experience in which participants revisit the site of a line-of-duty death, hear first-hand accounts from firefighters who responded to the incident, and learn from members of the Fire Hero Families Network about the incident's lasting impact. Held at locations across the country, the Staff Rides program aims to strengthen decision-making and leadership skills and help participants learn how to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Supporting this program directly reflects Pye-Barker's values and its purpose of creating peace of mind by protecting what matters most.

"Our Staff Rides program offers an essential opportunity for firefighters and their communities to honor those we have lost—learning from past experiences and carrying those lessons forward to protect more lives in the future," said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. "Pye-Barker's support strengthens our ability to deliver this life-saving training and helps us advance our shared mission of reducing preventable death and injury."

Building on its family culture and the recent launch of its Achieving Lasting Legacy Incentive "ALL-In" ownership program, which grants significant incentive awards to every eligible full-time team member at no cost, the "What Matters" program also includes a Safety Net Fund to support team members through unexpected hardships, such as illness, fire or natural disaster. Through the "What Matters" program, Pye-Barker further underscores its commitment to helping team members thrive.

The "What Matters" program also supports local branches in their continued efforts to give back to their local communities. Pye-Barker's 250+ branches already have programs in place supporting local needs, such as providing firefighter care kits and free smoke detectors, contributing to local safety trainings, collecting gifts for Toys for Tots, and fundraising for causes like the American Lung Association. Branches will keep these traditions alive, creating peace of mind and providing protection for their neighbors in the ways that matter most to their local communities.

"We take our role in keeping our communities safe very seriously. It's what motivates our team members to provide dedicated service and innovative solutions day in and day out," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Our new program solidifies our commitment to what we value most: our people, our communities, and those who help protect both."

