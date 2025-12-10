Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Sister Companies Alcom Security Systems and OK-SEE, Expands Proactive Video Monitoring Services

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Oklahoma's Alcom Security Systems, a security and alarms provider, and its sister company OK-SEE, a mobile security trailer provider. These transactions build Pye-Barker's integrated life safety services in the Oklahoma City area and further its innovation within the life safety industry through proactive video monitoring technology.

Photo, L to R: Joseph Hightower, Pye-Barker COO; Scott Frazier, Pye-Barker Regional Director; Mike McKinney, Co-owner, Alcom and OK-SEE; Taylor McKinney, Co-owner, Alcom and OK-SEE; Jeremy Bates, Pye-Barker VP; Dan Hite, Pye-Barker Regional VP

Alcom Security Systems provides service, testing and maintenance for security, fire alarm, access control and 24/7 monitoring systems. Throughout its 30+ year history, the company has maintained standards of excellence in training, skills and service to protect businesses and their people.

OK-SEE Security Trailers offers innovative mobile security systems that leverage proactive video monitoring to protect from theft, vandalism, structural damage and environmental risks. Its services result in faster police response times, fewer false alarms and threat prevention.

"Pye-Barker has been an incredible partner during the acquisition process," said Mike McKinney, co-owner of Alcom and OK-SEE. "We are family businesses, so it was important to us that we continued our journey with a company that puts people first like Pye-Barker does."

"We're confident that with Pye-Barker's support, we will be able to expand our proactive security technology to protect more lives and properties, and we're excited to integrate these services into the Pye-Barker family," added Taylor McKinney, co-owner.

"Furthering our proactive video monitoring presence is an important step for Pye-Barker," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "OK-SEE and Alcom have developed a strong reputation through innovative services and top-tier customer service, and we welcome them to the Pye-Barker family with open arms."

Alcom and OK-SEE's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Oklahoma. Alcom and OK-SEE were represented by Barry Epstein, founder and president of Vertex Capital. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

