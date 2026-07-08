Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces ResponseTECH Acquisition in Maryland

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired ResponseTECH, Inc., a security and life safety solutions company based in Rockville, Maryland. ResponseTECH will join Pye-Barker's existing teams in Maryland to provide comprehensive life safety services to a broader customer base.

ResponseTECH and Pye-Barker Team Members

ResponseTECH offers security systems that provide critical communication and protect lives, including intrusion and fire alarms, access control, central station monitoring, nurse-call and mass emergency notification systems, from planning and design to ongoing testing and maintenance. The company's clientele ranges from commercial facilities to education to senior living, prioritizing first-class customer service and long-lasting client relationships.

"One thing has always emerged as a driver for me throughout my tenure in business: company culture," said Avner Skolnik, owner of ResponseTECH. "It's about outstanding customer service, honest business practices, long-lasting client relationships and giving back to the community. I see those values every day in Pye-Barker, which is why I'm so energized by this partnership."

"I often say I can tell if a company will be a good cultural fit within five minutes of our first conversation," said Bart Proctor. "It was clear that ReponseTECH's team shares our passion for customer relationships, and that together, we can deliver world-class service to our Maryland communities."

ResponseTECH's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Maryland. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Philip H Gardner

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety