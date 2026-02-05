Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Jersey Fire Protection Corporation, Strengthens Presence in New Jersey

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Jersey Fire Protection Corporation, a leading fire protection services provider serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. This acquisition further strengthens Pye-Barker's comprehensive fire protection and life safety capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Representatives from Pye-Barker Fire & Safety and Jersey Fire Protection Corp celebrate the acquisition at Jersey Fire's West Deptford, New Jersey headquarters. The partnership combines Jersey Fire's regional expertise in fire sprinkler systems with Pye-Barker's nationwide resources to enhance fire protection services across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Jersey Fire Protection Corp, based in West Deptford, New Jersey, specializes in fire sprinkler systems engineering, design, installation, inspection and maintenance. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering code-compliant fire protection systems across a diverse range of commercial, industrial, warehouse and storage facility projects throughout the region.

In addition to fire sprinkler and suppression systems, Jersey Fire provides comprehensive fire protection services including fire alarm systems, fire extinguisher sales and inspections, and 24-hour emergency service.

"At Jersey Fire, we've built our business on trust," said Peter Kappatos of Jersey Fire Protection Corp. "From the select business partnerships we maintain to the quality of craftsmanship we deliver, integrity has been our foundation. Joining Pye-Barker strengthens our ability to serve our customers with even greater resources and expertise, while maintaining the personal service and commitment to excellence they've come to expect."

"Jersey Fire Protection Corp has established an excellent reputation for quality fire protection services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "Their specialized expertise in fire sprinkler systems, combined with their commitment to customer service and code compliance, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest quality fire and life safety solutions. We're excited to welcome their talented team to the Pye-Barker family."

Jersey Fire Protection Corp's local team will continue to serve customers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Philip H Gardner

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety