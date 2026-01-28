Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires The Alarm Group, Expanding Security Alarm Offerings in Oklahoma

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired The Alarm Group to elevate comprehensive fire and life safety services in Oklahoma. Combining The Alarm Group's local expertise with Pye-Barker's nationwide resources allows both companies to better serve their customers.

The Alarm Group and Pye-Barker Team Members

Located in Oklahoma City and Lawton, Oklahoma, The Alarm Group (TAG) offers security systems, burglar and fire alarms, access control, video surveillance and mobile security solutions to protect commercial customers, their assets and the people they serve. TAG's mobile security towers offer 24-hour live security with solar battery backup, AI-enhanced intrusion detection and audio talk-downs to disrupt threats before they become emergencies and dispatch proper response teams.

TAG was formed when HESI Security and Network Alarm Services came together as one entity to better serve Oklahoma City's communities and offer a wider variety of services. Led by co-owners Mike Nelson, Chris Weidenmann and Rick Spring, the TAG team is motivated by providing customers an exceptional experience and bringing peace-of-mind to businesses and their people.

https://www.alcomsecurity.com/ "Protecting our neighbors has always been our top priority," said Mike Nelson, co-owner of The Alarm Group. "Joining forces with Pye-Barker allows us to elevate our mission, providing the best experience possible for our customers. At the same time, our team members will have new opportunities to grow as part of the Pye-Barker team."

"The Alarm Group has developed an impressive reputation for quality service in Oklahoma," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "I'm confident the TAG team will bring unparalleled expertise to our organization. We're excited to bring together our local Oklahoma City teams to serve this community."

TAG's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Oklahoma. TAG was represented by Barry Epstein, founder and president of Vertex Capital, and the Law Offices of Marc. P. Katz, LLC. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Jeremy Bates

VP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety