Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces Knight Security Systems Acquisition in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Knight Security Systems, a Pennsylvania-based company specializing in comprehensive security and fire alarm services. The acquisition brings on additional local teams to Pye-Barker's national fire and life safety framework to protect life, property and the assets that matter most.

Knight Security Systems and Pye-Barker Team Members

Knight Security Systems, based in Harrisburg, serves the Central Pennsylvania area with over three decades of superior installation and monitoring experience, serving government entities, major retail centers, commercial properties and local small businesses. Its Knight Watch 24-7 monitoring turns video surveillance into a proactive video alarm system with encrypted notifications and alarm transmission to actively deter crime and de-escalate threats.

Knight Security Systems was founded in 1979 by Robert E. Maley, a former Pennsylvania State Police trooper, dedicated to helping people secure their homes and businesses after many years of law enforcement. The company was soon transformed into a leader in residential and commercial security solutions, now under the leadership of Keith E. Maley.

"Now felt like the perfect time for Knight Security Systems to join the Pye-Barker team," said Keith Maley, owner of Knight Security Systems. "We're proud to have built a reputation for our local, experienced and caring service to customers. Our top priority is elevating that service, and Pye-Barker's national resources will allow us to do just that while also ensuring our team has opportunities to grow in their careers."

"Today, we welcome a leader in Pennsylvanian security and alarm services to our team," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "I'm thoroughly impressed with the company and culture they have built, and I'm confident their local expertise will be a great asset for Pye-Barker."

Knight Security System's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Pennsylvania. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Philip H Gardner

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety