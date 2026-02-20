Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Tampa Bay Fire Sprinkler Leader Universal Fire Systems

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Universal Fire Systems, a 34-year fire sprinkler specialist in Tampa, Florida, adding a portfolio of landmark commercial projects to its growing presence in the state. As the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States, this acquisition strengthens Pye-Barker's fire protection capabilities across the Tampa Bay market, enhancing its full fire code compliance services to better protect customers throughout the region.

Pictured (L to R): Deena Dunham, Universal Fire Controller; Jay Strickland, Pye-Barker VP of Business Development; Aaron Jones, Universal Fire Co-owner and VP; Darrell Mayo, Universal Fire Owner and President; Josh McGlade, Pye-Barker Regional Director; Rod DiBona, Pye-Barker EVP of Business Development; Bill Munier, Pye-Barker Regional VP

Universal Fire Systems has served the Tampa Bay construction industry for over 30 years, earning a strong reputation for expert fire sprinkler system design, installation, inspection and maintenance. The Universal team serves commercial clients including healthcare facilities, hospitality properties, educational institutions and municipal projects. Universal Fire Systems' portfolio includes work on some of Tampa Bay's most recognizable buildings.

"Universal Fire Systems started as a family business, and we've always extended that mentality to our team and our customers," said Darrell Mayo, owner of Universal Fire Systems. "Pye-Barker shares that same commitment to people and to protecting lives. This partnership gives our team access to greater resources and opportunities while allowing us to continue delivering the quality our customers have counted on for more than three decades."

"Universal Fire Systems has deep roots in the Tampa Bay community thanks to over 30 years of proven fire sprinkler expertise and a portfolio of landmark projects that speaks for itself," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "But it's their dedication to both their people and quality craftsmanship that make them a natural fit for our family. Together, we hope our expanded presence across the Tampa Bay area will mean more customers protected."

Universal Fire Systems' skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in the Tampa Bay area. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

