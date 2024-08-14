Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Safety Plus in Kansas, Enhancing Full Code Compliance Services in the Midwest

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Safety Plus First Aid & Safety, a life safety equipment provider and servicer in Kansas. This addition extends Pye-Barker's customer base in the Midwest and complements its full suite of code compliance services for commercial customers.

Pye-Barker's Ronnie Unruh, Ron Unruh and Jason Uhrich celebrate the partnership with Max Brown of Safety Plus.

Safety Plus First Aid & Safety, headquartered in Wichita, helps businesses protect their employees and customers with first-aid kits, AEDs, CPR kits and other safety equipment needed in case of a workplace injury or emergency. The company also conducts emergency response training and workplace safety assessments to ensure customers are compliant with local and federal regulations and can remain open and operational.

"Safety Plus has always been a family-run business, dedicated to building trusting relationships with our customers and local community," said Max Brown, President at Safety Plus. "Joining forces with Pye-Barker, a company that shares our commitment to local operations, will help us enhance the ongoing services we provide our customers."

"Safety Plus complements our full-service safety offerings and is a natural fit for the growing Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "We are happy to have them aboard as we embark on this next chapter together."

The dedicated team at Safety Plus will continue to serve customers in Kansas, with support from Pye-Barker.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker is the leader in the United States in fully integrated life safety systems, providing complete fire protection and security systems coast-to-coast. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to start the conversation.

