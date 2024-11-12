Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Sonitrol New England, Enters New Markets and Marks First Rhode Island Location

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Sonitrol New England, a regional leader in security and fire alarm services, from the Sonitrol Security Systems network. From this acquisition, Pye-Barker gains two new branches in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Riverside, Rhode Island. This marks Pye-Barker's first location in the state of Rhode Island, helping Pye-Barker expand its full fire code compliance services in the Northeast.

Sonitrol New England works with thousands of New England customers to protect their businesses, schools, government buildings, healthcare facilities and other commercial entities. The team designs and services fire detection, intrusion detection, video surveillance, panic buttons, access control, and emergency communication systems.

Since its founding in 1972 by Doug Curtiss, Sonitrol New England has remained at the forefront of the latest security technology and team training, efficiently transmitting alarm information to emergency dispatch and first responders.

"For over 50 years, Sonitrol New England has been committed to protecting our neighbors and building highly skilled local teams," said Doug Curtiss, Sonitrol New England Founder and President. "Joining Pye-Barker is a unique opportunity to add more fire protection services to our offerings and expand career development for our team, while maintaining the localized service that our customers trust."

"At the heart of Pye-Barker are the local teams who are out protecting their communities every day," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "As we continue expanding our geographic footprint, we are proud to bring aboard hardworking teams like those at Sonitrol New England and support their continued service in the neighborhoods where they live and work."

Sonitrol New England was represented by Mark Sandler, Managing Director at SPP Advisors, in this transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.

