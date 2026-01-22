Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces EVCO Integrated Solutions Acquisition in Washington State

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired EVCO Integrated Solutions, a security system and fire alarm company, elevating Pye-Barker's full-service solutions for fire and life safety in the Northwest.

Pictured (L to R): Kevin Bauer and Dana Bauer of EVCO; David Vermillion, VP of Business Development at Pye-Barker.

EVCO Integrated Solutions serves three critical markets: education, healthcare, and commercial customers. Offering fire alarms, access control, security systems, video surveillance, communications infrastructure and audio-visual systems, EVCO serves customers in eastern Washington, north Idaho and western Montana.

With state-of-the-art products for school systems, EVCO engineers, installs and maintains security and communication systems to get first responders to school emergencies faster and enable better districtwide communication of potential threats. The company also creates simplified life safety and communications systems for healthcare facilities — including nurse call, staff and patient location, and wireless phone systems — to provide safety and security for healthcare staff and patients.

"Pye-Barker is a driving force in the fire and life safety industry, and we're excited about the benefits this move will bring for our team and our customers," said Kevin Bauer, President of EVCO Integrated Solutions. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to offer expanded fire safety services to better protect our customers and what matters most to them."

"The EVCO Integrated Solutions team will bring meaningful expertise and experience to Pye-Barker and expand our full-service life safety protection," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "I'm confident that working with EVCO's local teams will enhance our customer experience and further fire and life safety services in Washington, Idaho and Montana."

EVCO Integration Solutions' team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in the Northwest, backed by Pye-Barker's support and resources. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

