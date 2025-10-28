Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Zion Fire & Security, Reinforcing Integrated Fire and Life Safety Service for Utahns

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Zion Fire & Security, expanding its comprehensive fire and life safety services across Utah. This acquisition adds to Pye-Barker's full-service life safety offerings in the state, enabling the company to protect more lives and properties through quality solutions and customer service.

Pye-Barker and Zion Fire & Security Team Members

Zion Fire & Security provides security, fire alarm, fire suppression and automation services for commercial customers from its headquarters in St. George, Utah. The company offers the latest cutting-edge technology in its alarm systems, motion sensors, surveillance cameras and access control systems. Its automation solutions provide convenience and security to control systems from anywhere through an intuitive user interface. In addition, Zion provides 24/7 monitoring by experienced security professionals to safeguard property against potential threats.

"At Zion, we've always prided ourselves on our wide-ranging, comprehensive fire and life safety services," said Michael Orchard, CEO and co-owner of Zion Fire & Security. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to take this to the next level, strengthening our customer offerings to do what we do best — saving lives and property alike."

"Welcoming Zion Fire & Security to the Pye-Barker team is a great honor," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their unwavering dedication to fire and life protection services is reflected in their community impact and the invaluable industry knowledge held by their skilled technicians. I have no doubt that they will be a meaningful addition to our family here at Pye-Barker."

Zion Fire & Security's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Utah. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

