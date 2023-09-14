Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Advances in California, Adds Alarm Service in Palm Desert with Acquisition of AMSconnect

News provided by

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

14 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired AMSconnect, a commercial security and alarm systems company in Palm Desert, California. This deal marks Pye-Barker's first location in the Coachella Valley region of southern California, enhancing the company's full-service capabilities in the state, an important addition in Pye-Barker's mission to become the nation's preferred fire protection, life safety and security provider.

Continue Reading
Making the partnership official, from left to right: Kirk Brundage, Pye-Barker Regional Director; Stephanie Loog, President and Co-Owner at AMSconnect; and Craig Snair, Co-Owner at AMSconnect.
Making the partnership official, from left to right: Kirk Brundage, Pye-Barker Regional Director; Stephanie Loog, President and Co-Owner at AMSconnect; and Craig Snair, Co-Owner at AMSconnect.

AMSconnect provides a full suite of security services for businesses, homeowners and community managers to protect lives and livelihoods. These include 24/7 alarm monitoring, fire and security alarms, video surveillance, emergency alert systems, access control and fully integrated AV, network and smart device solutions. AMSconnect is built on continual innovation and harnessing the power of technology to create a safer world and improve quality of life.

"We chose Pye-Barker to continue the legacy of AMSconnect because of their high standards for customer service, their company values and the great management team," said Craig Snair, Co-owner of AMS. "The entire process of working with Pye-Barker has exceeded our expectations."

"Pye-Barker continues to extend our full-service operations to every corner of California and the broader U.S. by partnering with values-oriented and innovative organizations like AMSconnect," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're proud to have AMSconnect – which recognizes our commitment to customer and team – as part of the Pye-Barker family."

AMSconnect's highly skilled team, along with Craig Snair and President and Co-owner Stephanie Loog, will continue to serve customers in the Palm Desert area.

AMSconnect was represented by Rory Russell with Acquisition and Funding Services.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 170 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,100 team members.

Contact:

Eric Garner
President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division
(801) 395-8738
[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Also from this source

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Enters 40th State, Adds Five New Locations With Acquisition of Iowa Fire Equipment Company

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Lands in Top 20% on Inc. 5000's Prestigious Fastest-Growing Private Companies List Thanks to Purposeful Acquisition Strategy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.