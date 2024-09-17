Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Amplifies Full-Service Safety Offerings in Nevada with Acquisition of Legacy Fire Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Legacy Fire Services, based in Reno, Nevada, and specializing in fire protection systems and extinguishers for commercial, industrial and multi-family residential systems. Legacy Fire Services will work in collaboration with Pye-Barker's existing fire protection and security alarms teams in the Reno area to provide full fire code compliance to additional customers.

Formed by industry veterans Billy Walker, Mike Glover and Debby Walker, Legacy Fire Services was created to bridge the gap between tried-and-true trade practices and innovative designs that provide effective, efficient protection for local businesses. The team performs inspection, testing, maintenance and installation of fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, backflow preventers and fire pump systems. Founded in 2016, Legacy Fire Services has made a name for itself throughout Northern Nevada for customer care from the start of the consulting phase and continuing through recurring standard maintenance and inspections.

"Legacy Fire Services stays on the forefront of our industry, just like Pye-Barker," said Legacy Fire Services Co-owner Mike Glover. "I'm excited for our future together as one team and grateful to continue working with our local crew here in Nevada."

"From the first phone call, I could sense that the Pye-Barker team is cut from the same cloth as our team at Legacy," added Co-owner Billy Walker. "They understand our business, our customers and our company culture, and our two companies will be stronger as a result of this partnership."

"The team at Legacy Fire Services is energetic, innovative and forward-thinking, making them a valuable addition to Pye-Barker as we spearhead the future of the fire protection industry," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're proud to attract businesses like Legacy and work alongside them to safeguard their communities."

The skilled team at Legacy Fire Services will continue to serve customers in Nevada.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

