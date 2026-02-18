Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces CARE Security & Monitoring Acquisition in Kentucky

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired E.D.S., Inc., dba CARE Security & Monitoring, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. This transaction allows Pye-Barker to grow its services in the state with the help of CARE's local teams and expertise.

Pictured (L to R): Jeremy Bates, Pye-Barker VP of Business Development; Chris Harr, CARE Co-Owner; Andy Holland, Pye-Barker Regional VP; Ron Clark, CARE; Cindy Ponder, Pye-Barker Regional Director

CARE Security & Monitoring has been on a mission to provide the highest quality security systems and customer service for over 30 years. Founded in 1993 by Dave and Ellen Smith, CARE is now owned and operated by Chris Harr and Jerry Codey, two retired police officers who took over the business in 2012. CARE designs, installs and services security systems backed by 24/7 local station monitoring. The company offers intrusion and fire alarms, access control, biometric systems, video surveillance systems and fire extinguisher services to help protect people and property.

"We want to help our customers feel the empowerment of knowing their businesses are secure," said Chris Harr, co-owner of CARE Security & Monitoring. "We take comfort in seeing that Pye-Barker shares the same commitment to creating peace of mind for the communities they serve. With Pye-Barker's national resources, we can serve more customers and provide new opportunities for our team."

"Company culture stands out during the acquisition process, and it was no different with CARE Security & Monitoring," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "The team has a genuine passion for this work, and joining forces will allow us to ultimately better serve Kentuckians together."

CARE's skilled team will continue to serve customers in Kentucky, now backed by Pye-Barker's extensive resources. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why it's the industry's acquirer of choice.

