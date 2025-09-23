Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Announces Fortress Security Acquisition, Marking Over 20 Texas Locations

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Fortress Security, bringing the company to over 20 locations in Texas. This acquisition bolsters Pye-Barker's presence in the state, supporting comprehensive security services to save lives and businesses with greater reach and reliability.

Pictured (L-R): Dan Hite, Pye-Barker Regional Vice President; Jerrod Smith, Fortress Security Founder and Owner; Jeremy Bates, Pye-Barker Vice President of Business Development

Fortress Security is a full-service security and fire alarm provider offering enterprise-level commercial services in North, South and East Texas. With locations in the Dallas-Forth Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas, Fortress ranks No. 54 on the SDM 100 list of top security providers. Fortress leadership has found a successful strategy by focusing on employee growth and success while serving their customers with best-in-class offerings.

Fortress's solutions mitigate theft while monitoring life safety through intruder, fire and flood detection. Services include custom designed intrusion systems, video surveillance with 24-hour professional monitoring services, electronic access control and gate entry systems, commercial fire alarm systems and smart building automation that allows customers to control their systems from anywhere.

"Fortress has always been driven by protecting lives and property, maintaining top-tier, quality customer service every step of the way," said Jerrod Smith, founder and owner of Fortress Security. "Joining Pye-Barker is an incredible opportunity for our team to grow and push our mission to new heights."

"Today, we welcome Fortress Security to the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Bringing us to over 20 locations in Texas, Fortress will elevate our ability to deliver best-in-class life safety services to communities statewide — for that, I am extremely grateful. We're assembling a specialized, talented team at Pye-Barker, and I'm confident that the people at Fortress will be a perfect fit."

Fortress Security's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Texas. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

